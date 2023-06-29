DG Floriculture inspects site for park at Dera Nangali Sahib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Director General Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Jammu S. Jatinder Singh conducted an extensive tour of District Poonch.

During the visit, he inspected the proposed site for the development of park at Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch which will cover an area of about 40 kanals with an estimated cost of Rs.2.4 crore.

The proposed site of the park is located near the Dera Nangali Sahib which is a world renowned pilgrim centre and seat of secular bonding of different communities of the area. The park, when developed, will have all the basic facilities that are required in a park for the visitors and add to the promotion of religious tourism in the district.

The Director General also reviewed the incentives to be given to the flower growers of the area under Centrally Sponsored Schemes of the Department. He also interacted with the farmers of the Poonch at Gulpur, Khari Dharamsal and Ajote villages where fields of the farmers had grown hybrid Marigold crop. The farmers were assured of all the technical support by the Department to double their income as per the directions of the Government.

Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Floriculture Officer, Rajouri/Poonch and other officials of the Department accompanied the Director General during his two days visit to the District.

The AFO informed that the farmers have started marigold cultivation in different villages of the district like Bufliaz, Draba, Traranwali, Surankote, JaranwaliGali, Shiendra, Bagial Dara, DegwarTerwan and Maldialan which will boost the Commercial Floriculture in Poonch District. The flower growers demanded for arranging the demonstration to grow Lilium and Gladiolus in the District. Some of the farmers also showed interest to grow Lavender in their fields for which AFO was directed to put up a detailed report to the Directorate.