The Fallout of Cancellation of Competitive Examinations

Biju Dharmapalan

‘One Nation One Examination’ is a novel venture initiated to provide equal opportunities to all students nationwide. Earlier, each state had its mechanism for shortlisting candidates for professional courses. Regionalism played a more significant role in the selection process, and those from other states were kept out. Favouritism was more in the earlier version of entrance examinations. If students from other states need admission, they have to pay hefty fees or try backdoor entry. Similarly, each state conducted its lectureship examination,SET, which favoured students from their home state. The mission of NEET and NET was to remove these discrepancies in selection processes. With a single set of scores, universities and colleges can more easily compare applicants from different regions. This can reduce the complexity and confusion associated with multiple entrance exams, making the process more transparent and straightforward for students. Unfortunately, even after qualifying for NEET, a student has to pay lakhs to study medicine, which is unbearable to an average employed sincere person. Banks are ready to give education loans, but how can students repay them when their salary is not at par with the hefty fees? Moreover, in the current situation, a post-graduate degree is essential for getting a decent salary in hospitals, for which they have to spend again lakhs.

Undue importance given to these competitive examinations has sparked the mushrooming of coaching centres, making these examinations a thriving business in the country. The fallout of this is many economically weaker sections and downtrodden communities fail to qualify for these national-level examinations due to lack of training. Neither the Government nor the teachers in the schools and colleges are interested in providing free coaching for such students. If teachers give quality education in the class with an orientation to these examinations, there is no need for a student to attend coaching centres. Unfortunately, the dedication of teachers to this aspect is minimal.

The current fiasco caused by NEET and NET Examinations has created confusion in the mindsets of students and parents. No system is foolproof in a society where everything runs on money and muscle power. Parents’ interest in getting leaked question papers shows the erosion of values in our society. More than students, it’s the parents who indulge in such corrupt practices. Though the Government acted in haste to cancel the NET exam, when the issue cropped up, the decision of NEET is under jurisprudence. But who can remove the mental trauma of a sincere student who has toiled his life in studies?

The integrity of competitive exams is fundamental to ensuring a meritocratic education system. When a competitive exam is cancelled due to question paper leakage, it undermines students’ trust and hard work, creating a cascade of irreparable negative impacts. These repercussions are immediate, practical, deeply psychological, and long-lasting.

At the core of any competitive exam lies the promise of fairness and equal opportunity. When a question paper is leaked, this promise is shattered. Students who have spent months or even years preparing for the exam feel betrayed by the system that was supposed to impartially evaluate their hard work. This breach of trust can lead to a pervasive sense of cynicism and disillusionment among students. The perception that success can be manipulated through unethical means corrodes the foundational belief in meritocracy.

The emotional and psychological impact of such cancellations is profound. Students invest significant emotional energy in preparing for these exams. The cancellation, especially under such scandalous circumstances, can lead to intense feelings of frustration, anger, and helplessness. For many, it’s not just the loss of a single opportunity but the collapse of their carefully laid plans. The resulting anxiety and stress can have severe mental health implications, with students experiencing symptoms of depression and burnout.

The sudden cancellation of these exams can throw students’ academic timelines into disarray. Admissions processes get delayed, and students are left in limbo, unsure about the next steps. This is particularly challenging for students at critical transition points, such as those finishing high school or undergraduate studies or people waiting to get college jobs. The uncertainty about rescheduled exams or alternative assessment methods adds another layer of stress, potentially leading to academic and career progression delays.

Of course, we can hope that the Government will look into the matter, put those involved behind bars, and even conduct a re-examination. But who will compensate the financial impact of such cancellations.Students oftenhave to travel long distances to the examination centres. This will be an additional burden for a middle-class parent who has already spent thousands on their children’s coaching. The Government should provide monetary compensation for students.

The cancellation of exam scan severely dent students’ motivation and morale. The idea that unethical behaviour can disrupt and devalue their honest efforts is deeply demoralizing. This can lead to a decline in academic engagement and enthusiasm. Students may question the value of hard work and integrity when such incidents occur, potentially leading to a loss of interest in their studies or future exams.This will also affect the stability of our society. Large-scale exodus may occur to foreign nations because of this. Education is the pillar that holds our nation together; if corruption creeps into the education sector, it will affect the stability of our nation.

In order to overcome the impact of such incidents, the Government must act swiftly and transparently. Clear communication about the reasons for cancellation, the steps being taken to prevent future leaks, and the rescheduling of exams is essential to maintain trust. Providing mental health support to affected students and offering financial assistance to those incurring additional expenses can help alleviate some of the burdens. Implementing more robust security measures using AI technologies and providing severe punishment to those involved in malpractices can bring back society’s confidence in the ‘One Nation One Exam’ system.

(The author is an adjunct faculty at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore )