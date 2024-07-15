New Popular Front Makes History

By Nitya Chakraborty

French voters made history in the second round of national elections on July 7 by dashing all hopes of the far right party of Marine Len Pen RN to grab power by giving the highest number of seats — 182 to the New Popular Front (NFP) followed by President Emanuel Macron’s centrist alliance at 163 by pushing the far right RN to the third position at 143 seats. Thus, in a house of 577, the Left and the Macron led centrists have a total strength of 345 as against the majority figure of 289..The other parties including right and fringe left groups have together got the remaining 89 seats.

The election results have come as a massive boost for the Left in France as also in Europe as in the first round on June 30, the RN was at the top position far ahead of the NFP which held the second place, followed by President Macron’s party at the third. The June 30 results were followed by massive campaigning by the far right party and the media forecasts that in the second and the final round, RN will get majority or near majority leading to neo fascist takeover of the French government’

This possibility immediately led to the discussions among the NFP and the centrists for a tactical arrangement among the two anti- far right combinations so that Li Pen’s party can be prevented from getting majority. Accordingly, tactical withdrawal took place in more than 200 seats officially and unofficially in many others just on the eve of the second round on Sunday leading to the big loss to the RN in the final round compared to the first round on June 30.

That the usually lazy middle class voters of France went out to vote in the second round to keep the far right out of power was evident from the fact that the votes polled were at the level of 66.63 per cent on July 7 the highest in any national elections of France since 1981 and this was only possible due to the joint actions of the NFP and President Macron’s centrists to close ranks immediately after the June 30 results to keep out the far right RN from power..The French Communist Party and its trade unions took a leading role in the anti right campaign before second round. President Macron and his leaders also reciprocated by agreeing to tactical withdrawal formula to defeat the far right on July 7 polling..

So now what is the post election scenario after the July 7 results? President Macron who got a shock after the June 30 results has now got back confidence that his centrist alliance is now comfortably placed in the second position ahead of the challenger RN and that far right take over possibility is gone for the time being. President Macron has his tenure till 2027. He has to organize the formation of the new government now. President will cohabit with this coalition government of NPF and Macronists till 2027 if it is formed.

The New Popular Front (NFP) as the largest group in Parliament has the right to be called first to form the coalition. It is expected that the NFP will seek the cooperation of the Macronites to have a stable coalition which will have a strength of 345 out of the total seats of 577 in the Parliament. But the NFP has a radical programme which challenges some of the present policies of the incumbent President. Will President Macron be amenable to NFP programme or the NFP will dilute its programme in the interests of the coalition.?- that is a big question.

The Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, announced on Sunday night that he would hand his resignation to president Macron on Monday morning. But he also said he could stay in place for the short term, if required, while a new government was formed. “Tonight, a new era begins,” he said, adding that France’s destiny would play out “more than ever in parliament”.

Attal said: “I know that, in the light of tonight’s results, a lot of French people feel uncertainty about the future because no majority has emerged. Our country is in an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world [at the Olympics] in a few weeks. I will stay in my role as long as duty requires.”

The leader of NFP Jean Luc Melenchon said that President must invite the NFP to form the new government but the outgoing French interior minister was not in agreement with him. He said Melenchon’s party did not get enough seats. The Socialist Party, the leading partner of NFP was very pragmatic. The party leaders said that “We are ahead, but we are in a divided Parliament. So we have to act like grownups, to talk, to discuss and to engage in dialogue”.

The results show that the far right party RN did not do well as per the opinion polls and the expectations of their leaders at July 7 elections, but they gained strength compared to last Parliament. Now RN has 143 seats as against 88 seats held by them earlier. The immediate threat from RN is over but the long term threat remains. Marine Le Pen is expected to stand in the next presidential elections in 2027. The far right can gain politically if in the next three years, the Left and the centrists fail to run a coalition government properly.

Jordan Bardella, the RN president, said the parties who had teamed up to stop the far right were a “disgraceful alliance”. The RN supremo Li Pen, said the far right’s rise to power would continue. She said: “The tide is rising. It did not rise high enough this time, but it continues to rise and our victory has simply been deferred.” She is right to some extent. If the Left and centrists fall out in the coming days and there is no tactical understanding in the coming presidential elections, the RN candidate may win.

French people have given their verdict against far right at July 7 elections. Now this has to be put in practice by the NFP and President’s Macron’s party by agreeing to a coalition on a common programme to run the government. The NFP consists of many parties, they have to stick together also. The new Front cannot afford to get split like it suffered after 2022 presidential elections. Both Melenchon and other NFP leaders will have to be serious about continuing the battle against the far right so that Le Pen can not win 2027 presidential elections. (IPA