Government of Jammu & Kashmir

Department of Animal Husbandry, Jammu

Gole Pully, Talab Tilloo, Jammu-18OOO2

Sub:- Verification of Character & Antecedents of the applicants who have been selected for the post of Driver (Divisional/District Cadre) advertised vide Notification No. 04 of 2022 dated:- 27.07.2022.

NOTICE

The candidates figuring in the Annexure to this Notice who have been selected as Driver Divisional/District Cadre) in Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board vide No:- JKSSB-scry/4/2024-03 dated:- 30.05.2024 are hereby informed to submit their following particulars on official e-mail lD director-ahdi@jk.gov.in…………

Click here to see list…….