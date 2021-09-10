Grenade attack in Chanapora, CRPF man, lady suffer minor injuries

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Srinagar, Sept 10: A Paramilitary trooper of Central Reserve Police Force and a lady were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on security forces in Chanapora area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday.
A senior Police officer while confirming that militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF BN 29 in Chanapora. In this incident a CRPF trooper and a civilian (Lady) received minor splinter injuries.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details still emerging. (Agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR