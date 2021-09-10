No traffic on Srinagar-Leh NH for weekly repair

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: Traffic was suspended on Friday on the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir for weekly maintenance.

However, the highway will remain open from Leh to Minamarg in Kargil district and Srinagar to Sonamarg Friday, officials said.

They said no vehicle was allowed from either sides on the Srinagar-Leh national highway for weekly maintenance at Zojila pass. The UT administrations of Ladakh and J&K have decided to suspend traffic on every Friday to allow Beacon authorities to undertake maintenance and repair on the road at Zojila pass to ensure the highway remains open for two-way traffic on other week days, they said.

The authorities have already started winter stocking in different parts of Ladakh which remained cut off during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The highway this year remained closed for about five months from January 1 due to accumulation of heavy snow and avalanches, particularly at Zojila. (Agencies)