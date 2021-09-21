Civilian injured in militant attack on SFs in Budgam: J&K Police

Srinagar, Sept 21: A civilian was on Tuesday injured when militants attacked security forces in central Kashmir district of Budgam, a police spokesperson said this evening.

He said militants fired at security force personnel, who were on an operational duty near village Lassipora Khag in Budgam. “A civilian, identified as Bilal Ahmad Rather, was injured in the firing,” he said.

He said Rather, who received injury in the leg, was immediately taken to a hospital, where his health condition is stated to be stable. “Additional security forces have been rushed to the area and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers,” he said.

“Credential of injured person is also being ascertained,” he added. (Agencies)