Militants attack naka party in Shopian, no injury reported

SHOPIAN: Suspected militants on Wednesday attacked a naka party in Imamsahib area of Shopian, however, no injury was reported in the incident .
An official said that militants fired some shots from very far on naka party of police and CRPF, saying that no injury was reported in the incident.
He said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)
