In Karnah sector, Army repatriates PaK boy who crossed LoC inadvertently

KUPWARA: Two days after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) inadvertently, authorities on Wednesday repatriated a Pakistani national boy at Teethwal crossing in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the boy identified as Mausam, son of Manzoor Ahmad from Lipa area of PaK, had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah sector on the night of 05 April.

He said that the Pakistani authorities were informed about the whereabouts of the boy and was repatriated in this afternoon by the authorities from Teethwal crossing point as a humanitarian gesture.

“The boy was presented clothes and sweets on return,” the officer said, adding that on the occasion of repatriation at 11:50AM, the representatives of civil administration, Karnah were present.

Teethwal Crossing Bridge located on Kishanganga river has been acting as a point of peace between the two sides, the officer said. (KNO)