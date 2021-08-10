Suspected militants attack CRPF party in Zainapora, one CRPF man injured

SRINAGAR, August 10: Suspected militants on Tuesday morning attacked a CRPF party in Kral Check area of Zainapora hamlet in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official told that militants fired upon CRPF party in Kral check in which one CRPF man was injured.

He identified him as Ct Ajay Kumar of 178 bn and said that he has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants, they said. (KNO)