Golden era of film making in J&K

J ust a memory down the lane of three decades back brings a live reel of how most of the Indian Bollywood movies would be shot in the breathtaking and mesmerising beautiful background of snow clad mountains, crystal clear lakes, pine trees troves, enchanting spots on Jammu – Srinagar National Highway , Mughal Gardens , snowy Gulmarg meadows and the like . Not only was it portraying the then state of Jammu and Kashmir really as one of the most beautiful spots for shooting of films but how much peace, simplicity and tranquillity prevailed across the state was getting fairly known and rather envied too. Massive economic activities were part of such commercial pursuits of entertainment oriented films making. Who snatched it all to the levels of near devastation is known to everyone notonly in the country but across the globe, however, a restart must take place and with gusto and zeal. Definitely, winds have changed their direction especially post abrogation of ‘Special Status’ and silver clouds of peace and adequate atmosphere for resuming such creative activities are seen as if greeting the prospective investors in film industry to make Jammu and Kashmir as their first and preferred choice for shooting and picturing. Why should Jammu and Kashmir not become once more a grand film shooting destination was made clear by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha by launching the much awaited J&K Film Policy 2021 in an event where , among others, some noted film personalities too were present . The policy aiming at giving a support base , creating a favourable and workable ecosystem making the UT a cinematographer’s delight , setting up a Single Window Clearance mechanism and other measures were all going to create a conducive atmosphere, both commercially and otherwise, for those desirous to make films in the UT . There used to be a lot of activities related to films shooting which was directly helping the tourism industry and related activities and the vision of the Lieutenant Governor to bring back those golden days, is the purpose and the aim of the J&K Film Policy. Not only for those who are in the film industry for years together but to incentivise the new and the young talent , preferably the local talent, would result in creating livelihood opportunities for many people. As in each and every policy being formulated now and for that purpose in the current situation where tackling unemployment is a big issue, every policy must in one or the other way, open new vistas for employment opportunities. Making things smooth, easy, workable, viable and conducive for film industry of regional , national and even international levels to come to and explore Jammu and Kashmir in order to flutter its wings to make movies , increase the production and even avail fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, the Policy envisages providing world class facilities. Since the Policy has been drafted reportedly after due deliberations and seeking experts’ advice coupled with making in-depth study of progressive film policies of other states and even from abroad, there was no reason to nurse any type of apprehensions . Referring to the local talented support, the Lt. Governor rightly made it fairly known that the needs of the film shooting primarily comprise a dedicated manpower and in that respect , the UT was having as many as 1500 such trained artists who could easily provide a support base besides getting opportunity to show their skills . A new impetus and a push towards increasing the usual footfall of tourists would be as a result of conducting shooting of films in those scenic spots which so far have remained unattended by film makers. Since the UT Tourism Department in cooperation with other departments is committed to develop such places, it is imperativethat ancillary facilities as required by the film persons must be provided. However, it is one thing to draft policies , quite another to have them implemented at the ground levels where things matter and to have the desired results achieved. The concept of Single WindowClearance and other measures would remove certain apprehensions from film makers and artists as well. We feel that the biggest ”incentive ” and the prime facility that the film persons may be aspiring for is a peaceful environment and no worries on account of safety and security and to provide that is imperative. Those who love peace , progress and growth must now give peace a permanent chance and place so as to ensure Jammu and Kashmir regains the past glory and golden era of film making.