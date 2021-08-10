Local unsung heroes to be immortalised

By renaming places and institutions after local heroes whose contribution to the nation in various fields has been spectacular but due to various reasons having remained in oblivion are going to be virtually immortalised by naming roads , schools etc after them. Since the country is going to celebrate ”AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav ” to celebrate 75th year of India’s independence , all states and Union Territories are required to showcase regional achievements and glorious deeds as also accomplishments since 1947. Doing this was surely going to build an air of belongingness and a pride to pave the way for ”India @ 2047. Emphasis on “Jan Utsav Jan Key Dwara” , the campaign, therefore, must include men, women and children, elders and divyangas so as to make it all encompassing and inclusive with the participation of one and all. India’s glorious history, rich culture, technological development, digital intervention et-al must get duly projected at micro and local levels. Since much is passed on in respect of history and events by ”word of mouth ” as due to reasons extraneous to history, recording could be clouded , manipulated or distorted, the occasion must be utilised by listening to the elders all they knew about the events and advents as they personally saw and watched then to let us know more . The idea behind beingto add to what is otherwise known about the country and its immediate past. It is a matter of great pride that the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir was going to rename 75 roads and 75 schools after the local unsung heroes . On the occasion , Jammu and Kashmir Government has submitted a regional ”RajyaGeet ” in Kashmiri and Dogri languages to the concerned Union Ministry of Culture representing contributions and aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir.