Terror hideout busted in Poonch, arms recovered

JAMMU: Security forces on Friday busted a terror hideout during an operation in Poonch district and seized two AK-47 rifles and four magazines, officials said.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said the hideout was busted during a joint Cordon and Search Operation by the Army and the Special Operations Group of Police in upper Kalssa forest area of Mangnar top.

Two AK-47 rifles and 4 magazines were recovered, he said.

He said the operation was carried out on a specific input and it helped foil terrorists’ plans of creating disturbance in in the area. (AGENCIES)