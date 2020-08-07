473 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, tally nears 24K; 13 more die

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 473 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 23,927 while 13 more fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 449, officials said.

All the 13 deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The valley has so far reported 415 COVID-19 deaths while 34 fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus have been reported from the Jammu region, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 128 were reported from the Jammu region, while 345 from the valley, they said. (AGENCIES)