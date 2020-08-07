Centre seeks more time from SC for restoration of 4G in J&K

NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Friday sought some more time from the Supreme Court to restore 4G internet connection in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that there has been a change of the Lieutenant Governor and thereby, it will need some more time to revert in the case.

A bench of Apex Court, headed by Justice N V Ramana, was hearing a contempt plea against the Government over the delay in restoration of 4G mobile internet services in the Union Territory of J&K.

The Court asked the Centre and the UT to explore the possibility of restoring 4G in select areas, and added that this matter can’t get delayed further. (AGENCIES)