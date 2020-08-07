Modi Govt committed for holistic growth of weavers: Shah

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi Government is committed for the holistic development of the weavers community in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘vocal for local’ will surely boost the morale of the handloom sector and all should take a pledge to support “vocal for handmade” to help realise Modi’s dream of a self-reliant India.

“Modi Government is committed for the holistic development of our weavers community. PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ will surely boost the morale of handloom sector.

“Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realise PM @NarendraModi’s dream of a self-reliant India,” he said. (AGENCIES)