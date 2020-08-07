Kia Motors unveils Sonet

MUMBAI: Kia Motors Corporation on Friday unveiled the Kia Sonet to the world in a digital presentation.

Manufactured at Kia’s state-of-the-art production facility at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, the Sonet is Kia’s all-new smart urban compact SUV, and the brand’s latest made-in-India global product after the Seltos.

The new Sonet marks Kia Motors entry into the burgeoning compact SUV segment, and sets new benchmarks with its first-in-class features. The world premiere of the production-ready model follows the global unveiling of the Sonet concept at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020. Sales of the new car would commence soon in India, with sales in many of Kia’s global markets due to follow.

”Kia Motors continues to be recognised globally through products which offer exquisite design and world-class quality, along with ‘The Power to Surprise’. Everything about the all-new Sonet is uniquely Kia and is sure to delight both drivers and passengers,” President and CEO at Kia Motors Corporation Ho Sung Song said.

”With its aggressive and modern design language, fun-to-drive dynamics, and Kia’s latest high-tech features, the Sonet puts an exclamation point on our ambition to make Kia the brand of choice, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers. The Sonet fills a need in the growing SUV market, in India and further afield, and will attract a wider number of consumers to the Kia brand,” he added.