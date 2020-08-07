11 states, UTs didn’t distribute free foodgrains in July under PMGKAY: Paswan

NEW DELHI: As many as 11 Union territories and states, including Punjab and West Bengal, did not distribute free foodgrains in July under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.

As a result, free foodgrains have been able to reach only about 62 per cent of the total 81 crore beneficiaries during last month through ration shops, he said urging the states to speed up the distribution.

The lower distribution rate in July was also because several states follow a bimonthly, trimonthly or once-in-six-months plan for supply of grains in one go, he added. (AGENCIES)