MUMBAI: England’s limited overs tour of India, which was scheduled for September-October, has been postponed until January 2021, the ECB and BCCI confirmed on Friday.

England were scheduled to play 3 ODI and as many T20Is in India in the lead up to T20 World Cup but with the global tournament getting postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI and the ECB have agreed to postpone the series. (AGENCIES)