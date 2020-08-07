OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India

NEW DELHI: Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed ‘air bubble’ arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry announced on Friday.

Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.

According to a Home Ministry notification, Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to these countries on any type of visa. (AGENCIES)