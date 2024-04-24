Terror attack in Rajouri

Sir,

I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terrorist attack in Rajouri, where a Social Welfare Department Junior Assistant lost his life in a cowardly act of violence. It is disheartening to hear about such targeted killings, especially when it affects innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased, and I extend my sympathies to the Territorial Army jawan who narrowly escaped harm. Such heinous acts not only disrupt the peace and harmony of our society but also instil fear among the residents. I urge the authorities to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice swiftly. We must stand united against terrorism and work towards ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

Rashid Choudhary

Rajouri