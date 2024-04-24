Tulip Garden season

Sir,

I am thrilled to hear about the unprecedented success of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, attracting over 4.2 lakh visitors, including thousands of foreign tourists.

The breathtaking display of colourful blooms against the backdrop of the Zabarwan hills and Dal Lake is truly mesmerizing. This achievement not only highlights the beauty of Kashmir but also underscores its potential as a premier tourist destination. I commend the efforts of the Department of Floriculture for their dedication in making this season a resounding success.

Neha Sharma

Jammu