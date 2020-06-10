Terminated contractual paramedics protest, demand revocation of order

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: The contractual paramedics terminated from five new Medical Colleges today held protest demonstration in Jammu demanding revocation of their termination orders and as well as SRO 24 under which they were engaged.

Carrying placards in their hands and raising slogans in favour of their demands, scores of terminated paramedics drawn from Kathua and Doda districts assembled in the premises of Government Medical College Jammu and held a peaceful protest while maintaining social distance.

Click here to watch video

The protesting paramedics said that hundreds of paramedics were engaged under SRO 24 in new Government Medical Colleges of Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla for a term of six years but some of them were terminated after 4 months of engagement, some after 9 months and some after one year.

They said that the Government has cheated us and ruined their future. “No doubt we were contractual but our term was 6 years,” they said, adding, they will not tolerate this ‘use and throw’ policy and Government has to stop it immediately.

“We had been protesting for last about 72 days in our respective colleges where we were serving but no response from the Government on our demands, forced us to stage protest demonstration here in Jammu,” the terminated paramedics said.

With a warning to intensify their protest, the protesting terminated paramedical workers demand revocation of their termination orders, extension of their services and revocation of SRO 24. They said if Government can change domicile law within two days, then why not revoke their termination orders.

The protestors said that on one hand the Government is going to advertise 50,000 jobs and on the other hand, already engaged trained paramedics are being terminated and that too at a time when there is health emergency in the UT due to spread of Coronavirus pandemic.