32 cops among 119 test +ve in Kashmir

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 10: Twenty eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men and four police men posted in South Kashmir were among 119 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir today.

An official said that 846 samples were processed at CD hospital laboratory in Srinagar and 37 tested positive. Among these cases 28 are from CRPF 90th Battalion located at Uranhal in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. They are all contacts of a CRPF man who died at CD hospital Srinagar on June 8.

Besides these samples of two people one each from Odisha and Gujarat aged 26 and 31 years respectively tested positive. Their samples were sent from Army hospital Badami Bagh Cantonment Srinagar.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 1785 samples processed at the viral diagnostic lab today and 54 tested positive for the virus. Among them, 18 are from Kupwara, 15 from Shopian, seven each from Anantnag and Baramulla, four from Bandipora, two from Srinagar and one is a resident of New Delhi. He said that only seven of them have the travel history of New Delhi.

Shopian cases include seven women from a single village of Pinjoora and four police men from DPL Shopian.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of the samples processed, 28 tested positive-26 from Shopian and two from Budgam.

And 138 COVID-19 positive patients who recovered were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir today.

Official said that out of 4507 positive cases, 2785 are active, 1671 have recovered and 51 have died; five in Jammu and 46 in Kashmir.

They said that out of 241891 test results available, 237384 samples have been tested as negative.

And till date 223480 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40954 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by Government, 32 in Hospital Quarantine, 2785 in hospital isolation and 55975 under home surveillance. Besides, 123683 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Among 4507 positive cases in J&K, 1605 have been reported as travelers and 2902 as others.

And a 24 year old COVID-19 patient from Batamaloo, Srinagar, who was admitted in CD Hospital fled this morning. The doctors who were on round found in the afternoon that the patient was not at his bed and after search in the hospital it was found that he has escaped from the hospital in the morning. Police was informed and hunt to trace him was launched.