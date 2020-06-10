Development works gaining pace across district Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 10: The economic activities in district Samba are slowly picking up as the pace as various development works have been restarted.

Development works suspended due to the COVID- 19 pandemic have now begun to restart in the district with engagement of inter-State migrants and local laborers.

District administration, Samba has felicitated various development works including the Laying SDBC on Gagwal to Rajpura Road, Laying of BM in balance portion of Gagwal To Rajpura Road, Black Topping of Bain Glad to Banster Road, Black Topping of Link Road to Kamala & Radha Swami Ashram, Black Topping Smailpur Patti road under Languishing Projects, construction of Stock Training Animal Husbandry Building at Balole, NABARD, construction of Additional Block at District Hospital Samba under PMDP, Construction of Utterbani bridge under CRF and other various development projects.

Giving details on the development projects restarting Executive Engineer R&D said that there has been many constraints and bottlenecks in restarting the sanctioned projects however with timely sanctioning and support of district administration the works on all the development projects has restarted now.