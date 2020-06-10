Protest against privatization of public sector held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Central Public Sector Undertakings Unions affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) today staged protest demonstration at NHPC Salal project Reasi, Parvati Project Hut Mashka and Power Grid Station Krishanpur, Uri Power Station, Narwal and its head office in Bahu Plaza.

Addressing the workers at Jammu, Subash Verma, J&K BMS president flayed the Central Government for privatization of Railways, Defence Production, Banking, Insurance, Heavy Engineering, Electricity and other sectors.

In a handout BMS stated that it is against the process of privatization aggressively pursued by the Central Government under different names.

“Earlier the Government tried to make strategic move in the name of selling of loss making units but no sensible purchaser was ready to take up loss making units and now the Government is out for selling highly profitable Navratanas which is against the interest of the nation,” BMS General Secretary, Ashok Choudhary said while addressing the protesting workers.

He also said that BMS will not accept the privatization move of the Central Government at any cost and will protest aggressively against the same.

Harbans Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Dogra, Dharam Singh, Ajay Singh and Veer Singh also addressed the protesters at different places.