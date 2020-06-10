PM very much concerned about J&K’s development: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: Addre-ssing back to back meetings of Jammu West district teams concerning the upcoming program of virtual rally on June 14 which will be addressed by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, former State president BJP and incharge for virtual rallies, Sat Sharma (CA) asked the activists to gear up for the other upcoming programs as well.

He was accompanied by Vibagh Sangathan Mantri, Inderjit Sharma, district president, Munish Khajuria, State secretary, BJP and incharge, Jammu West, Rekha Mahajan, Seh Prabhari, Shailja Gupta and Sangathan Mantri Mohan Singh Rana. District general secretaries, Advocate Rajesh Gupta and Advocate Karan Sharma, Mandal presidents, Raveesh Mengi and Keshav Chopra were also present besides district office bearers and district presidents of various Morchas of BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that for taking up the upcoming programs of the party, a blueprint has been crafted by the party’s leadership for their smooth conduct. He said dozens of spots have been identified in Jammu West where screens will be installed and activists will be present to listen to our great leaders through virtual rally keeping in view the norms of social distancing. He said links for directly connecting with the virtual rally will be forwarded to lakhs of people across Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency so that they could listen to their leaders.

He also stated that our hard working PM is very much concerned about J&K’s development and such programs in the shape of virtual platforms shows that BJP is reaching out to masses in one way or another in these tough times. He also said recent bold decisions for betterment of J&K have proved that BJP and our Prime Minister wants J&K to prosper more, he added.

Inderjit and Munish highlighted the strategy that will be implemented to make Jan Sampark and virtual contact programs a big success. He also asked the participants to seriously follow these programs as in coming times our leaders will reach us through these platforms only.

Rekha and Shailja stated that Jammu West has strengthened the party at grass root level and has reached out to maximum households concerning the programs given by Central and State leadership of Jan Sampark and Creation of What’s app Groups.

Shri Kerni, Ajay Manhas, Annu Behnal, Ramesh Khajuria, Asha Gupta, Jatinder Kour, Brijesh Gupta Ji, Balbir Singh, Neeraj Gupta, Ravi KANT Sharma, Jasdeep Kamra, Pratibha Sharma, Radha Sharma, Satyabhushan Dubey, Jai Singh Chib, Rajan Gupta, Amar Singh, Jai Singh Chib, Munish Raja, Sunil Singh Sumberiya, Raman Sharma, Kewal Verma, Yash Pal Shivgotra, Sangeeta Verma, Vinod Wazir, Sanjay Bhat, Reetiz Khajuria, Kuldeep Mahajan, Arun Singh and others were present in the meetings.