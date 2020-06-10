19 docs, paramedics of DH, 4 of family, 2 cops, couple among 55 test +ve in Jammu

Health official posted at Lakhanpur reports positive

*7 new cases in Leh, all contacts of ITBF official’s son

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 10: COVID-19 cases today again surged in Jammu region with 55 persons including 19 staff members of the District Hospital Udhampur, two of them doctors and 17 paramedics, 4 members of a family, a couple and a Nurse in Poonch and 11 persons in Jammu district, mostly from City’s outskirts, testing positive for the virus, taking number of total cases in the region to 992 while 27 patients were treated and discharged from various hospitals.

Two more police constables, one each in Jammu and Poonch districts and a Health Department official deployed at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir for uploading data of the stranded persons entering Union Territory, have also tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Nineteen frontline workers of the Health Department including two female doctors and 17 paramedics, 12 females and 5 males, all posted in the District Hospital Udhampur have tested positive for the virus, District Magistrate Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla said.

He added that they had attended upon a pregnant woman of Ramnagar and most of them were quarantined after the woman had tested positive. Family members of frontline workers and other contacts have been traced for isolation and sampling, he said.

“These were high risk contacts who had attended to delivery of pregnant positive lady and were already quarantined,” Dr Singla said, adding that all of them have been hospitalized.

All 19 positive cases of Udhampur were tested positive in Command Hospital, Lt Col Inam Danish Khan said.

This is for the first time since outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic that 19 frontline workers of any hospital have tested positive in a single day in Jammu region, sources pointed out but said all of them are asymptomatic and in stable condition.

The District Hospital Udhampur continued to operate after complete sanitization.

Eleven persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district and all of them had travel history.

They included a 33-year-old girl from Nagbani Floura, 50-year-old police constable of Budgam, who is posted here, 60-year-old woman from Qasim Nagar (Bahu Fort), 24-year-old youth from Trikuta Nagar, 35-year-old man from Bahu Plaza, a 68 year old from Vikas Nagar, 30-year-old from Jammu, two youth both aged 24-years from Bishnah, 41-year-old from Bohri Talab Tillo and 33-year-old from Narwal.

They had travel history of New Delhi, Budgam, Qasim Nagar and Jharkhand. All of them were under administrative quarantine and have been shifted to COVID Hospitals.

Twelve persons have reported Coronavirus positive in Poonch district.

They included a Nurse posted in the District Hospital, who is originally a resident of Surankote but is presently putting up on rent at Radio Station Colony.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said all contacts of the Nurse including at her residence and hospital have been identified for isolation and sampling.

He said a police constable of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP) 6th battalion, who was deployed at Minority Picket Harni, has also tested positive. He had recently come into contact with a positive person.

District Magistrate Poonch Rahul Yadav has declared lane from back gate of District Hospital Poonch up to Sher-e-Kashmir Colony Chowk and Panchayats Ari Kasab, Bhera and Gohlad town Lower as Red Zones after Corona positive cases were reported there. Adjoining areas have been declared as Buffer Zones. The Red Zone areas have been sealed by police and both inward and outward movement has been restricted.

Other positives of Poonch district include four members of a family included a 35-year-old man, his 33-year-old wife and two daughters aged four and two, residents of Bunikath Bafliaz, a couple from Kanuiyan Panjkakdia, a TATA Mobile driver from Sagra and two persons from Mankote.

Two persons including a Health Department official have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district.

District Magistrate Kathua OP Bhagat said a Health official posted at Lakhanpur for uploading data on the Government App of all incoming stranded persons to Jammu and Kashmir from different parts of the country has tested Corona positive.

Another positive of the district was a returnee of Kathua and under administrative quarantine.

Bhagat said 1096 persons today entered Jammu and Kashmir from different States via Lakhanpur.

Six persons have tested positive for the virus in Samba district.

They include two youth aged 18 and 24 hailing from Barian Pethi and Ghagwal, who had returned from South Kashmir district of Pulwama in a truck, a 25-year-old youth from Chandli Sumb and 32-year-old from Rajasthan, who was working at Railway Station Samba.

“All of them were under administrative quarantine, SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said, adding they have been shifted to Ghagwal Trauma Hospital for further treatment.

Three persons tested positive in Doda district. Two of them aged 48 and 31 hailed from Doda while 42-year-old male belonged to Bhaderwah. All of them had returned from New Delhi and were under quarantine where they were sampled. They have been shifted from the quarantine centre to COVID hospital.

Two persons have reported Corona positive in Ramban district.

Meanwhile, seven contacts of an Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBF) officer’s Corona positive son have tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh.

Though there was no official word on who the contacts were, sources said they include two family members and five others.

With seven positives, number of total Corona cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh has gone up to 115 including 61 in Leh and 54 in Kargil. However, there were only 64 active cases-23 in Leh and 41 in Kargil as 50 persons have been treated and discharged while there has been one death.

Jammu region now has 992 Corona positive cases including 719 active cases. As many as 268 patients have been treated and discharged while there were five deaths.

A total of 27 Corona patients were today treated and discharged including 15 in Jammu district, four each in Kathua and Poonch, two in Reasi and one each in Ramban and Udhampur.

Five patients were discharged from the Chest Diseases Hospital, Bakshi Nagar Jammu, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Microbiology Department of the GMC Jammu today conducted 1395 tests for the virus and received 924 samples under the command of HoD Dr Shashi S Sudhan. Only 560 cases were pending as 238 are under process.