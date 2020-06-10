SKPA Director inaugurates online classes for DySPs, SIs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 10: Dr S D Singh Jamwal, IGP/Director Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur today inaugurated the Online Law Classes session for newly appointed Probationer Dy SPs and Sub Inspectors, who have been deputed in their respective districts for performing law and order duty after suspension of their basic training at Police Academy Udhampur due to COVID-19 issues.

The online classes are being arranged on Zoom App system in view of the long lasting effects of the Pandemic and to adopt alternative methodology in imparting the training to the Prob DySPs and Prob Sub Inspectors, whose training got interrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh highlighted the nature of duty by the young officers throughout the UT of J&K, who delivered their best to the satisfaction of senior officers during the spread of Coronavirus, which is a healthy sign of their career. He further said that road map for the remaining period of the training has been prepared in various disciplines and he was optimistic that the initiative shall serve the purpose.

Among others, Mohan Lal, JKPS, SSP A D (Outdoor) (Indoor); Faisal Qureshi, JKPS, SSP A D (Administration); Ashish Rathore, CLI; Suraj Singh, Dy SP(R&D); Ramesh Chander Kataria, Dy SP; Kuldeep Kumar, Dy SP(Q); Tahir Hussain, Dy SP(Admn); Vikram Parihar, Sr PO and other senior faculty members accompanied Dr Singh.