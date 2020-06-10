Cong protests over Ajay Bharti’s killing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 10: The Congress Party leaders and activists today staged a strong protest demonstration over the failure of the Government to provide proper security to the slain leader Ajay Bharti (Sarpanch), who was more vulnerable for not only elected representative but also being minority community leader, which resulted to his killing two days ago in Anantnag.

Led by PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, senior Congress leaders of of Congress including DCC, Youth Congress and Councillors of JMC held a protest demonstration in front of Congress Party office at Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu, over the failures of the Govt to protect the life of minority leader and elected Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti despite his repeated requests, who was apprehending threat to his life.

Accompanied by senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Yogesh Sawhney, Th Manmohan Singh, S S Channi, PYC president Udey Bhanu Chib, Neeraj Gupta, Suresh Dogra chairman PCC OBC Cell, Councillors Ch Dwarka chief whip, Kamal Singh, Rajinder Singh , Gourav Chopra, Ritu Choudhary, Rashpal, Mohinuudin, Pritam Singh, Dr R K Khajuria, Madan Lal Malagar, Jyoti Vaid, Anoop Gupta, Sushant Gupta, Nimramdeep Singh, Brinder Pratap Singh besides others, the Congress leaders raised slogans against the Govt holding it responsible for the showing total neglect and casual approach to protect the life of the martyr- Ajay Bharti. They sought independent Judicial probe to inquire into the circumstances of his killing and fix responsibility in this regard.

PCC chief regretted that the slain leader was not given security protection despite requests as he was apprehending threat to his life. His death has left a great atmosphere of fear in the minds of peace loving people especially minority community members and the Government should have taken extra measures to ensure his safety in view of his being an elected representative and also from minority but unfortunately it failed.

Former minister and senior leader Raman Bhalla charged the UT administration of adopting dual yardsticks and discriminatory approach in the matter of security also, to the ruling party and opposition parties. He said that martyr Bharti was not given adequate security despite requests and open interviews in media and had he been with the ruling party, he would have got the required security, he alleged. Since he belonged to the opposition, no body bothered and the result is before everybody, he regretted.

The leaders and workers were carrying photographs showing Ajay Bharti as martyr and placards, seeking probe into his death besides accusing Govt of failure to provide security.