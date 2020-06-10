Advisor Sharma for expediting digitization of land records

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 10: Advisor to Governor, KK Sharma, today directed the authorities for expediting the process of digitization of land records so that the settlement works can be completed in time and people are facilitated with easy digital access to the documentation.

The Advisor was interacting with the officers during his visit to Revenue Training Institute, Bemina to review the scanning and digitization process being taken up under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) here today.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records Srinagar, Mohammad Qasim Wani, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Sajad Qadri and other senior officers were present.

The Advisor was given a detailed brief about various aspects of the digitization programme including the process of scanning, preservation of revenue documents, data entry, digitization of maps, Jamabandis and updation with latest mutation records. He was informed that the work is being done on fast pace basis to complete the digitization of documents in stipulated time frame.

The functionaries of RAMTECH Software India- the firm assigned the job of scanning, computerization of various old revenue records apprised the Advisor regarding the digitization process.

It was informed that against a target of 2.46 crore, one crore documents have been scanned and quality checked. Besides, against around 27000 old revenue maps (Mussavis), 16700 have been scanned and approved while out of 486 digitized Mussavis of district Srinagar 426 have been quality checked and approved.

It was also informed that out of 137 Jamabandies (RORs) of district Srinagar, 91 have been completed and the remaining would be completed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor stressed for expeditious completion of the process so that digitized documents would be made available to people to meet the ultimate objective of this innovative initiative of the government. He directed the RAM TECH firm to sort out the issues, if any, during the digitization process like quality check, scanning, blurring, cropping, etc so as to ensure successful and timely completion of this prestigious project.

While appreciating department’s progress made so far, Advisor said the digitization is crucial for streamlining the revenue records so that these could be made easily accessible to public.

Earlier, the Advisor inspected the Central Record Room and met the staff working on the project of digitization.