Teachings of great Guru have great relevance today: Azad

Birthday of Guru Ravi Dass Ji celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 27: Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that teachings of great Guru Ravi Dass Ji have great relevenace even today.

While addressing function organized in conection with the 644th birthday of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji at Krishna Nagar here today, Azad said India is the country of great Saints and Gurus who showed the path of peace, love, equality and brotherhood to the society. He said there were a very few great Saints of the stature of great Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj. He also greeted the people and members of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha on the occasion.

Azad who was accompanied by Member Parliament, Vivek Tenkha and former minister Raman Bhalla further said that teachings of great Guru Ravi Dass Ji still has relevance in the society. He said the people must follow the teachings and the path shown by the great Guru. He said the great Guru stressed for the equality and social justice as well.

Raman Bhalla while speaking on the occasion greeted the people on the occasion and appealed them to follow the path shown by the great Guru. He said Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar gave constitution to the country but it is unfortunate that those ruling the country today, are not maintaining its sancity. The constitutional rights of the people are being snatched and farmers are on the road. The people are facing the brunt of inflation and prices of all the essentials have gone high.

Former Mayor JMC, Manmohan Choudhary and Rakesh Wazir, president Hotel Association Katra were also present on the occasion and addressed gathering.

Earlier, president of Guru Ravi Dass Sabha, Piran Ditta welcomed the chief guest and other special invitees to the function. All the executive members of the Sabha were also present. A large number of devotees from Jammu city and adjoining areas attended the function and offered special prayers at the temple. Guru Ka Langar was also served to the devotees.