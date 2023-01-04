‘Teacher’ Manages Entry En Education Dept On Fake Appointment Order: Officials

SRINAGAR, Jan 4: The probe, ordered into the appointment of a teacher, has found that the teacher in question has managed his entry in the department after producing fake appointment order.

An official said that the probe has revealed that the teacher has managed entry in the education department through fake appointment

On 6 December 2022, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) ordered an inquiry to probe the appointment of a teacher posted in Boys High School Barthana, Srinagar.

The probe was ordered after Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar reported that the teacher in question was shown appointed as teacher vide DSEK Order No. 491 DSEK of 2009 dated June 12 of 2009.

It was reported that on verification of the list it was found that neither his name exists in the selection list nor in appointment order issued on 12 June 2009.

Following this, an inquiry was ordered into the matter and Joint Director (Central) School Education Kashmir Mohammad Rouf Rehman was appointed as enquiry officer to conduct a “full dress enquiry in the matter”.

The probe was initiated to ascertain the authenticity of the appointment after the passage of 13 years.

After completion of the probe, it has been revealed that the teacher in question managed his entry in the department after producing fake and forged appointment order.

As per the communication addressed to the teacher in question, the DSEK has stated that he managed his entry in the department on basis of a fake and forged appointment order.

“The matter was got enquired into by Joint Director (Central) who has conducted an indepth enquiry and repotted vide No. DSEK/JD/C/95 dated 20/12/2022 that the appointment order showing to have been issued in your favour is fake/forged,” the communication reads.

“You have managed your entry in the department by producing fake appointment order, and deceived the authorities, besides drawn illegal wages from Government exchequer,” it reads.

The teacher has been however given opportunity to be heard in the directorate alongwith statement of facts and supporting documents within seven days.

“Action as warranted under law, will be initiated in the matter, without any further notice if you fail to produce the statement of facts,” it reads

The communication further reads that the original appointment order issued by the Directorate and selection list issued by the J-K Service Selection Board have been verified.

“It has been found that the name does not exist anywhere neither in the appointment order nor in the selection list and the dispatch mentioned in your posting order has not any relevance with the original records,” it reads. (KNO)