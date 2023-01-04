J&K Police Arrests 2 Drug Smugglers In Kupwara, 2 KG Heroin Seized

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 4: Police arrested two people involved in drugs smuggling and recovered two kilograms of narcotics from Taad area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara on Wednesday.

According to a police press release, the smugglers were identified as Mashkoor Ahmad Malik and Amjad Mir, who hailed from Hajitra Karnah and Bijaldhar, respectively. They were on the way from Teethwal towards Taad and Tangdhar district.

Information was received that two persons were likely to smuggle narcotics from Teethwal towards Taad and Tangdhar area. A police checkpoint was established near Bandi Taad by a team of Police led by SHO Police Station Karnah, as per the police press release.

The vehicle in which the smugglers were arrested has also been recovered and FIR has been lodged against them under sections 8/21-29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS).

“During the search of the vehicle, two packets of narcotics weighing two kilograms apparently looking like heroin were recovered from the vehicle in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class Tanghdar,” as per the release.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.