Chief Secretary Reviews Implementation Of Deliverables By SWD

Urged the Dept to reach out to all the Specially-abled to assist them

JAMMU, JANUARY 4: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta held a meeting with the Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department (SWD), Sheetal Nanda to review the progress in implementation of deliverables set for the Department.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary urged the Department to reach out to all the specially-abled persons and provide them assistance due to them. He observed that this section of population is inseparable part of our society and deserves all sort of facilitation from each of us.

Dr Mehta also underscored the need of continuing their efforts regarding drug de-addiction and asked them to hold events related to ‘Nasha Mukht Abhiyan’ especially in schools and colleges. He maintained that the addicts need our sympathy and handholding to bring them back into the mainstream of the society to enable them to live their lives in a dignified manner.

He also enquired about the establishment of Old Age Home, One Stop Centres and Narineketans in the districts of UT. He made out that these Old Age Homes should be centres for recreation and socialization besides a point contact for any kind of aid under a single roof.

He also stressed on bringing every woman in distress to these facilities meant for them. He advised them to provide them legal and other aid there besides giving them the necessary protection. The Chief Secretary told the Commissioner Secretary to give all their helpline numbers widest possible publicity and host these even on the e-UNNAT and other websites.

The Commissioner Secretary informed the CS that the department has made each of its service online for the ease of public. It was further given out that there is a Drug de-addiction center, Narineketan and One Stop Centres in each district and four Model Narineketans in each division.

She also revealed that the department is shortly going to provide 700 more tricycles to the needy and saturate the scheme for them. Moreover the department has saturated all its pension schemes whether provided to old age persons, widows, transgenders or specially abled persons, the meeting was informed.

Pertinent to mention here that the decision to assign deliverables to all departments is a first-of-its-kind and innovative initiative of the government aimed at propelling growth and development in the Union Territory by prioritizing transformative action in all areas.

These deliverables broadly define the priority areas towards ensuring greater efficiency in the overall governance of Jammu and Kashmir, and lay down monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly targets for all departments. The list of deliverables broadly includes approximately 1250 tangible targets relevant for improving the public service.