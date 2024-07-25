Tarun Chugh, others address Morcha Sammelans across Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary and Prabhari J&K, and other senior leaders of party addressed different Morcha Sammelans across the region.

Tarun Chugh addressed the Yuva Morcha Sammelan organized at TRC Mughal Maidan, Inderwal and Mahila Morcha Sammelan organized at Chatroo in Inderwal Assembly constituency in Kishtwar district today. BJP general secretary Sunil Sharma, district president Chuni Lal Shan, Tariq Keen, Rocky Goswami, Akshay, Lalit and others were the prominent present.

In Mahila Morcha convention Anjali Singh, Durga, Lalita, Akshay, and others were also present.

Rajinder Sharma, former Mayor, addressed the Minority Morcha Sammelan at Kullian in Suchetgarh Assembly constituency at Jammu Border. Prof Gharu Ram, Sunil Shastri, Rajinder Singh Chib, HS Pammi, Dr. Surjit Singh and others were the prominent present.

RS Pathania, spokesperson, addressed the Yuva Morcha Sammelan at Katra in Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency. Former MLA Baldev Raj, Shashi Gupta, Rajinder Mengi, Vijay Paroch, Nirmala Devi DDC, Abhishek Salathia, Ramesh and others were present.

Abhijeet Jasrotia, spokesperson, addressed the Yuva Morcha Sammelan at Sunderbani in Kalakote-Sunderbani Assembly constituency in Nowshera. Prabhari Sanjay Baru, district president Neena Sharma, BJYM president, Rajat Singh and others were among others present.

Sangita Sharma, DDC member, addressed the Mahila Morcha Sammelan at BJP Office Poonch in Poonch Haveli Assembly constituency. Rajesh Raina, Gurdip Singh, Naresh Sharma, Manzoor Hussain, Sudershan Sharma, Jyoti Bhalla, Viramchi Sharma, Anju Sharma, Sonal Sharma, Shyama Sharma and others were the prominent present.

Jai Dev Rajwal, State Executive Member, addressed the SC Morcha Sammelan at Srera Sabha Bahu Fort in Bahu Assembly constituency at Jammu South. Former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta, district president Rekha Mahajan, Ayodhya Gupta, Rajiv Charak, Rakesh Sangral, Lucky Puri, Vivek Patyal, Vijay Anand Gill, Umesh Kumar Gabbar, Rahul, Amit, Sharda and others were prominent present.

Harish Bharti, district president Yuva Morcha addressed the Yuva Morcha Sammelan at Dhangri Chowk in Rajouri Assembly constituency at Rajouri.

Ch. Roshan Hussain, J&K BJP ST Morcha president participated in “ST Morcha Sammelan” at Banihal Assembly constituency.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the Sammelans focused on the commitment of the Modi Government towards the welfare of women and the youth. He said that during the last 10 years, Modi Government opened new vistas of opportunities for both these sections.