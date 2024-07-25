Confederation of PH organizations elects new office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: An emergency meeting of the Confederation of Physically Handicapped (PH) Organizations was convened at Ved Mandir today, resulting in the unanimous election of the new office bearers for the 2024-27 term.

As per a statement, Roshan Bhan was elected as Chairman, Ram Dass Dubey as President, Gopal Krishan Sharma as Senior Vice President and Rahul Sharma as Vice President.

Other key positions include Umesh Sharma as General Secretary, Sushil Sharma as Secretary, OP Sharma as Publicity Secretaryand Parveen Manhas as Treasurer.

The newly elected team aims to create a robust support system for physically challenged individuals, fostering an environment that promotes their full participation in society.

Their initiatives will focus on building an inclusive society where individuals with disabilities can lead fulfilling and independent lives.