Dr Jitendra informs Lok Sabha about DoPT’s ‘Mission Karmayogi’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 24: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy ,Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister Incharge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), today informed the Lok Sabha about DoPT’s successful novel initiative “Mission Karmayogi”.

In response to a question by an honourable member, the Union Minister said, recognizing the crucial role of Civil Services in fulfilment of India’s developmental aspirations and national priorities, the Government had launched the National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) – “Mission Karmayogi”. Under this initiative, the Centre, States and Union Territories are making and implementing Capacity-Building plans for civil servants.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that the Government has also launched an integrated online training platform, iGOT Karmayogi, to provide continuous learning opportunities for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate people-centric approach. The Civil Services Training Institutes are also being encouraged to collaborate with other Institutions, Universities, Research Institutions, especially leading domestic and international institutions to bring immersive experiential learning content, faculty, research, to the training, preferably on a reciprocal basis.

Pertinent to mention that encouraged by the positive response to “Mission Karmayogi”, DoPT has now also introduced “Mission Karmayogi Prarabh” for the new recruits joining the government service in different departments and at different levels.

In addition, the Academic Institutions especially Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are offering both long and short duration courses for Civil Servants on Public Policy & Management. IIMs are also conducting collaborative programs with global institutions, including faculty development, to bring the best global theory and practices in their public policy programs.

In reply to another question in the same House, Dr Jitendra Singh replied that lateral recruitment, at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in Government of India, has been undertaken since 2018 to appoint persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area.

So far 63 appointments have been made through lateral entry out of which 35 appointments have been from the private sector. Presently, 57 officers are in position in Ministries/ Departments, he stated.