Target killings aimed at provoking security forces to set base for street protests: LG Manoj Sinha

Says won’t fall prey to such ill-designs, no innocent will touched by police or other forces; Militancy on its last leg in Kashmir; J&K heading for development, peace

Kulgam, Jun 11: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that targeted killings of members from the minority community were aimed to provoke security forces to commit a mistake so that people can hit streets in protest. He, however, was quick to add that police and security forces won’t touch any innocent and instead continue to root-out militancy from Kashmir soil.

The LG Sinha stated this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the model residential school and Tribal youth Hostel in Kulgam, targeting innocent people including female teachers was a well-planned move to provoke police and security forces so that they could commit a mistake that can set base for street protests.

“We won’t fall prey to such nefarious designs,” the LG Sinha said, adding that “Police and security forces won’t even touch any innocent as we are following the policy of gunahgaar ko chodo mad, begunah ko chedo mat(don’t spare the culprit and don’t touch the innocent).”

He said that society as a whole must condemn innocent target killings in Kashmir. “I can tell you that militancy in Kashmir is on its last leg. Target killings are acts of desperation,” he said, adding that the security forces and administration are working to ensure development across the region. “But the road to development goes through peace,” he said.

The LG Sinha said in at the end of financial year 2021-2022, J&K’s tax collection increased. “We recorded 24 per cent increase in GST collection, 30 per cent growth in excise duty, 56 per cent growth in duty and 25.33 per cent growth. J& is selling cheapest petrol and diesel,” the LG said.

He said: “We are trying and working hard to ensure round the clock development of every district of J&K. I am happy to state that lot of works were carried out by the government that provided huge relief to the people of Kashmir.” The LG said after the implementation the Forest Rights Act, people living in forests have got right to live a free life.

He said money would always come from Government of India but the fact remained that the funds never reached the common people. “Tribal community people were abandoned but since 2020, they got their rights. Prime Minister Narendera Modi launched a slew of schemes for Tribal men, women and children,” the LG said. He said giving representation to Schedule Tribes in the Assembly will go a long way in addressing the long pending issues of people associated with the Tribal community. (KNO)