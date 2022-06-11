Security Forces Arrest 2 Local Youths Who Joined LeT; Arms And Ammunition Recovered

SRINAGAR, June 11: In a huge success in the fight against terrorism, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla have arrested two local youths who had recently joined the banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In a joint operation by J&K police and the Indian Army, two youths were arrested from the Pattan area of Baramulla and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Giving further details, SSP Bhat said, “We received info that these 2 youth were active here. They were targetting minority community members here. The joint team (Army and J&K police) activated. We put an ambush and these two came from the front and were challenged by us. We gave a controlled response considering these were new recruits. We chased and apprehended them.”

The Baramulla SSP, while addressing a press conference on the arrest of the two local youths who joined the terror organisation LeT, said that they recovered arms and ammunition from them. He informed that the security forces not only prevented terror attacks but also brought back the misguided youths. (Agencies)