Taiwan detects 21 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval and 4 coast guard vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 27: Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Monday that it has detected 21 Chinese military aircraft, 11 Chinese naval vessels and four Chinese coast guard vessels operating near its territory from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Out of these 21 Chinese military aircraft, 10 entered Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan’s MND. In response to the Chinese activity, Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and deployed naval vessels, and coastal missiles to monitor the situation.

In a statement shared on X, Taiwan’s MND stated, “21 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 of the aircraft entered Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to the detected activities.”

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said that it detected seven Chinese military aircraft aircraft and 10 Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan. According to Taiwan’s MND statement, seven PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were tracked operating in the island’s vicinity up until 6 am.

“7 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” Taiwan’s ministry stated in a post on X.

The escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait highlight the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values in the face of increasing military pressure from China.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan’s President, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday, surrounding Taiwan in what it called “punishment” for so-called “separatist acts,” CNN reported.

According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, as part of the drills, dozens of Chinese fighter jets carrying live ammunition carried out mock strikes against “high-value military targets” of the “enemy” alongside destroyers, frigates and missile speedboats.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China’s ruling Communist Party claims it as part of its territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary. China said it began joint military drills involving the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in areas around Taiwan at 7.45 am (local time) on Thursday.

PLA Naval Colonel Li Xi, the command’s spokesperson, described the exercises as “a strong punishment for the separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a serious warning against interference and provocation by external forces, as per CNN.

Taiwan, in retaliation, had deployed its own warships to monitor the situation. This comes as Beijing regards Lai as a “dangerous separatist” as he backs Taiwan’s sovereignty and distinct identity, reported CNN. He succeeded two-term President Tsai Ing-wen, marking the Democratic Progressive Party’s unprecedented third consecutive term in power.

Beijing criticized Lai’s inauguration speech, in which he urged China to end its intimidation of Taiwan. In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as Taiwan’s President, Lai Ching-te, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.

In his inauguration address, Lai called on Beijing “to cease their political and military intimidation against Taiwan, share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the greater region, and ensure the world is free from the fear of war.”

Lai, a former doctor and vice president, took oath alongside newly appointed Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who most recently held the position of Taiwan’s principal ambassador to the United States. Beijing publicly slammed both the leaders and their party for defending Taiwan’s sovereignty. (AGENCIES)