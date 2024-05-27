Revocation of Art 370 watershed moment in country’s history: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

GURDASPUR, May 26: Describing the revocation of Article 370 as watershed moment in the history of the country, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the visionary bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about positivity in the socio-political, economic and developmental landscape of Jammu and Kashmir and the historic turnout in the Parliamentary elections across Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular after decades of turmoil will go down in the annals of history with golden letters.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Dinanagar Assembly constituency alongwith DDC Vice Chairman Jammu Suraj Singh, in support Dinesh Singh Babbu the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Parliamentary Constituency Rana said the changing Jammu and Kashmir underscores the transformative vision and resolute leadership of the Prime Minister, acknowledged the world over. His unwavering commitment to empowering every region of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, has played a pivotal role in instilling hope and confidence among the citizens. Under his decisive and strong-willed stewardship, J&K has witnessed a paradigm shift, transitioning from a state of unrest to one of renewal and growth, he maintained.

Rana said the huge participation of electors demonstrates collective resolve of the people to break free from the shackles of the past and embrace a future defined by peace, stability, and inclusive development. It reaffirms their appreciation and endorsement of the ideals being cherished by the Prime Minister in accordance with his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. This also reflects people’s unflinching faith in democracy and their unwavering belief in the spirit of unity and progress under the decisive leadership, he added.

BJP leaders Rana said this historic moment marks a significant milestone and serves as a poignant reminder of the indomitable spirit of its people and their unwavering resolve to shape a future defined by peace, progress, and prosperity. He exuded confidence that this spirit will be demonstrated in Punjab, going to polls in the last phase, as elsewhere in the country. The vote to the BJP will be the people’s decisive mandate to Prime Minister Modi to steer the country on the path of Viksit Bharat with renewed confidence and vision, he maintained.

He said the revocation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution has not only redrawn the political contours of the country but has also heralded a new era of unity, integration, and progress in Jammu and Kashmir and has opened up new vistas of opportunity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.