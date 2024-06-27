Tackling urban traffic jams

Sir,

The increasing traffic congestion in both metro-politan and smaller cities in India is alarming.

This issue, once confined to large cities, now plagues even middle-class towns. Effective solutions include expanding public transport, promoting cycling, and implementing smart traffic management systems.

For instance, Ahmedabad’s BRT and Delhi’s Metro have significantly eased congestion. Additionally, initiatives like carpooling and park-and -ride facilities can further reduce traffic.

Urban planning must prioritize sustainable, integrated transportation to maintain livable cities. Addressing road maintenance and pedestrian infrastructure is also crucial. A multi-faceted approach is necessary to create efficient, environmentally friendly urban transport systems.

Sunil Anand

Udhampur