Army’s skin bank initiative

Sir,

I am writing to commend the Indian Army on the launch of the first of its kind skin bank facility aimed at treating severe burn injuries.

This initiative reflects a commendable commitment to enhancing medical care for service personnel and their families.

The establishment of this skin bank, equipped with advanced technologies and staffed by skilled professionals, marks a significant milestone in military healthcare.

It underscores the Army’s dedication to ensuring the highest standards of treatment and rehabilitation for those affected by serious skin-related conditions.

I believe such initiatives deserve widespread recognition for their potential to revolutionize medical care within the Armed Forces Medical Services. It’s heartening to see proactive steps towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure for our brave soldiers.

Vansh Rasgotra

Jammu