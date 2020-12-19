Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for ‘Rashmi Rocket’ in Ranchi

RANCHI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for her movie ‘Rashmi Rocket’ at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium located at Morhabadi in the capital.

Taapsee reached the stadium in the afternoon for the shooting of the movie and had a look around the stadium first.

Later, she appeared in the get up of an athlete and gave different shots.

The movie will be shot for a week in Ranchi. (AGENCIES)