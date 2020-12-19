Special Task Force launches crackdown against illegal extraction of minor mineral from Tawi

Seizes extracted Sand & Bajri, vehicles involved

JAMMU: To check the menace of illegal extraction of Sand and others minor minerals from the banks of River Tawi and its Tributary, the Special Task Force (STF) constituted by the J&K Government, conducted raids and surprise checks at multiple places in the vicinity of Jammu City.

During the surprise checking, 250 MT Sand, 330 MT Bajri and 210 MT Bolders illegally extracted from River Tawi and dumped for further sale and distribution were seized and handed over to the concerned SHOs on the Superdnama and assessment of the penalty by the Geology and Mining Department under Law.

The surprise checking was conducted at Patoli Morh, Muthi, Janipur Near Paloura Park and Udheywala.

Three vehicles, bearing Registration No. JK02AL1280 and 2 Tractors with Chasis No. NWQTG30705017244 and MBNAAAL2BLRK00959 involved in the illegal transportation of Minor minerals from River Tawi were also seized and handed over to the Police on Superdnama and further proceedings by the Geology and Mining Department under Law.

The Special Task Force comprising of Ghansham Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Jammu, Superintendent of Police, HQ, Jammu, Adil Hamid, District Mineral Officer, Ankur Sachdeva, Geology and Mining Department conducted the surprise checks.

It is pertinent to mention here that J&K Government General Administration Department vide order No. 1018-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated 29-10-2020 has constituted the Special Task Force headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, (law and Order) Jammu with SP Headquarter, Jammu, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Jammu and District Mineral Officer, Jammu as its member to check the menace of illegal extraction of sands and other minor minerals from the bank of River Tawi.

After Constitution of the Special Task Force, the STF in its drive against illegal extraction of minor mineral has seized about 90 vehicles (25 Tippers, 23 Tractor with Trolley, 32 Dumpers, 08 Trucks and 02 JCBs). The STF will intensify its drive in future.