Omar terms ED attachment order of father’s properties as ‘baseless’

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday termed the provisional attachment order of properties belonging to his father by the Enforcement Directorate as “baseless” and wondered how an ancestral property could be seen as proceeds of “crime”.

In a series of tweets, Omar, who is the vice president of the National Conference, said his father, Farooq Abdullah, “is in touch with his lawyers and will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters – a court of law”. (AGENCIES)