Taapsee lived with real life ‘revolver dadis’ before shooting ‘Saand Ki Aankh’

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she spent time with Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, subjects of her upcoming “Saand Ki Aankh”, to get into the skin of her character.

“Saand Ki Aankh” follows the inspiring story of the world’s oldest sharpshotters, Chandro and Prakashi fondly known as the “Revolver Dadis”.

Taapsee is portraying Prakashi in the Tushar Hiranandani-directed film, while Bhumi Pednekar is essaying the role of Chandro.

To experience the village life first hand and get to know them personally, Taapsee stayed in their original home in the interiors of UP, to better understand the kind of lives the duo lead, and interacted with their family and neighbours.

“It was the best experience for me so far. Living in Johri and spending time with these two ladies, who has strength and compassion was very inspiring. There were so many stories to hear from them and so much to learn,” Taapsee said in a statement.

A lot of jewellery and outfits which the actor sports in the film have been borrowed from their actual wardrobe, the markers said.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films, the film is scheduled to be released on Diwali. (AGENCIES)