8-year-old boy dies, girl injured in house collapse

UDHAMPUR : An eight-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old girl was injured in two house collapse incidents after heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Wednesday.
Pawan Kumar died while Sunita was injured seriously in the incidents in Loundna and Udhampur areas late Tuesday night, they said.
The girl has been hospitalised. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Enquiry Committee pillories govt. agencies
The increasing smoking craving
Availability of HoDs at Headquarters
Dungdara bridge in Baramulla
Kick-start work on Mandi bypass bridge
Criminally ‘blackening the white’