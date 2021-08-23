Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame reaches Indira Point

NEW DELHI, Aug 23:

The Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame which commemorates the 50th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was taken to the southernmost tip of the country, Indira Point, a statement said on Monday.

The flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2020, at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The year 2021 has been named “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” to mark 50 years of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. “The Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame was taken to Indira Point, the southernmost tip of the country on August 22, 2021, as part of its voyage to the Nicobar Group of Islands.

The Armed Forces personnel from Andaman & Nicobar Command hoisted the National Flag and collected the soil from the location to mark the momentous occasion,” an official statement said. The Victory Flame has started its journey back to Port Blair for a “befitting farewell” before its onward journey to the mainland, the statement said. “The journey of the Victory Flame, north to south, spanning the entire Andaman and Nicobar chain of Islands commemorates the spirit of Swarnim Vijay Varsh,” the statement added. The victory flame is being taken across the country and a series of events are being organised to mark 50 years of the 1971 war. (UNI)